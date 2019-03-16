MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Alleghany Co. (Y)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Y opened at $620.12 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $558.50 and a 12-month high of $666.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

