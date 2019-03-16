Msci (MSCI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Msci’s ranking:

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.56.

NYSE MSCI opened at $189.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/msci-msci-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.