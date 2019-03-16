Mplx Lp (MPLX) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,010,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 734,100 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 309,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Mplx by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 260,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6475 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

