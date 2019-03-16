Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,557,338 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

