MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.30 ($117.79).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €85.90 ($99.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 1-year high of €124.90 ($145.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -95.98.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

