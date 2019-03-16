MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.30 ($117.79).

MorphoSys stock traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €85.90 ($99.88). 205,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.98. MorphoSys has a one year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a one year high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

