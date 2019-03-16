Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bridgestone (BRDCY) to Equal

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

