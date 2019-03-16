Mongodb (MDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $117.00 price target on the stock. 1,722,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,871 shares.The stock last traded at $131.89 and had previously closed at $130.94.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Mongodb alerts:

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mongodb from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $63.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

In other Mongodb news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910 in the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mongodb (MDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/mongodb-mdb-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.