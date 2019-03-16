Momo Inc (MOMO) Shares Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TH Capital cut their price target on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura cut their price target on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

