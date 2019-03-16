Mizuho Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Price Target to $61.50

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $61.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,538,871.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

