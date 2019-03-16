Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,578 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,578 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-5578-shares-of-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.