Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

