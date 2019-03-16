Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $543,000 Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Public Storage by 18,823.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 25,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,321,000 after purchasing an additional 739,785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 626,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 555,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,176,000 after purchasing an additional 360,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 317,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $217.62 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

