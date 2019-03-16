Micron Technology (MU) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 30,590,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,141. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

