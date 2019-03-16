Micro Focus International (MCRO) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.90 ($20.08).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 782.20 ($10.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £22,815 ($29,811.84).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

