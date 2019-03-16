Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $615.84.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $708.58. 217,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $709.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

