Mercury General Co. (MCY) Director George Gwyer Braunegg Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director George Gwyer Braunegg bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 486,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mercury General by 460.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

