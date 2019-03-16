Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 810,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,162,582 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

