Menta Capital LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Menta Capital LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 205.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

