Menta Capital LLC Buys 11,923 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE)

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ferro worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115,275 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Buys 11,923 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/menta-capital-llc-buys-11923-shares-of-ferro-co-foe.html.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.