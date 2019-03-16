Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:MRD opened at C$13.15 on Friday. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$12.01 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The company has a market cap of $434.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a diversified real estate development and asset management company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Properties. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

