MEGGITT PLC/ADR (MEGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

MEGGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 13,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

