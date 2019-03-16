Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) and Tyler Technologies (TYL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $31.81 million 1.75 -$5.56 million ($0.13) -36.15 Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 8.29 $147.46 million $3.74 54.11

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -6.62% -8.26% -6.61% Tyler Technologies 15.74% 11.28% 8.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Transcription Billing and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyler Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $238.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Medical Transcription Billing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems, as well as court case management solutions to automate and track various aspects of municipal courts and offices; public safety software solutions; systems and software solutions to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; and software applications to enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

