MediBloc [QRC20] 1-Day Volume Tops $4,080.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $4,080.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.03522731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.01524433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.03855892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.01345719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00111744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.01365276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00340042 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

