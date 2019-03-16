MediaValet (MVP) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) were down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 976,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 144,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

In related news, insider David Scott Maclaren acquired 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,123,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,467.76. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,783,200 shares of company stock valued at $57,390.

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

