MC Mining (MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.
MCM opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.94).
About MC Mining
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.