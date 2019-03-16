MC Mining (MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

MCM opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

