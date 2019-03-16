MB Financial (MBFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $144,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MB Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 75,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,913,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

