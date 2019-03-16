MAZA (MAZA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

MAZA (CURRENCY:MAZA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. MAZA has a market capitalization of $340,702.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MAZA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAZA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MAZA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAZA alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About MAZA

MAZA (MAZA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. MAZA’s total supply is 1,371,778,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,345,280 coins. MAZA’s official Twitter account is @MazaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAZA’s official website is www.mazacoin.org

MAZA Coin Trading

MAZA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAZA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAZA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAZA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAZA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAZA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.