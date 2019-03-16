Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $448,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $802,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-stake-decreased-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.