Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

NYSE MA opened at $231.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $167.94 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

