MasTec (MTZ) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research note released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.