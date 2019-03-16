MasTec (MTZ) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research note released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.
NYSE:MTZ opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $54.70.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
