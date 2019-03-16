Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

