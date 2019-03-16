Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,898 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $7.15 on Friday. J.Jill Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $295.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

