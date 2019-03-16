Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $280,000 in Bojangles Inc (BOJA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bojangles by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bojangles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bojangles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Bojangles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bojangles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bojangles Inc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

