Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 28,556 Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BPFH opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/martingale-asset-management-l-p-buys-shares-of-28556-boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh.html.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.