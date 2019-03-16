Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $211.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.45.

NYSE:MLM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

