Markel Corp Raises Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

