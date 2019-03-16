Manoochehr K. Nazar Sells 36,807 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Manoochehr K. Nazar Sells 36,807 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/manoochehr-k-nazar-sells-36807-shares-of-nextera-energy-inc-nee-stock.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.