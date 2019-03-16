Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Shares Down 12.3%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares fell 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.94. 1,227,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 198,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

