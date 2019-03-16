MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of MAM Software Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

MAMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that MAM Software Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAM Software Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of MAM Software Group worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

