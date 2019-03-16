Maiden (MHLD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69. 1,611,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 695,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $521.71 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Capital Returns Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 3,571.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 365,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

