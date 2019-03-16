Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,368 Olin Co. (OLN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/magnus-financial-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-10368-olin-co-oln.html.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.