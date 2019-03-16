Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Raytheon (RTN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

