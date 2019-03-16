Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,409 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Shares of XLNX opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

