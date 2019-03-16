Magnetcoin (MAGN) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Magnetcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin Coin Profile

Magnetcoin (MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net . Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

