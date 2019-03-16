Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. First Analysis raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 60,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,444,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,736,774.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,251 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $978,274.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,589. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.26 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

