Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

