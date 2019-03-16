Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,475 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $56.50 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

