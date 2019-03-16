Macerich Co (MAC) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Macerich worth $66,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,893,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,938,000 after buying an additional 1,873,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,350,000 after buying an additional 1,383,314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,739,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,452,000 after buying an additional 1,348,019 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,819.0% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 964,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,260,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,713,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Macerich to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $200,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,113.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.88. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macerich Co (MAC) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/macerich-co-mac-holdings-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.