Lumber Liquidators (LL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of LL opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

